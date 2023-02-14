(KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department released its 2022 Summary Report on Monday showing that while most major crimes are on the decline from 2021, some did see a significant increase.

The department is staffed by 153 sworn-authorized and 70 professional-authorized staff members and operated under a $54.7 million budget in 2022.

The top expenses for the department were $24.7 million for patrols, $5.9 million for investigations and $4.1 million for communications.

The three lowest expenses of the budget were $2.1 million for traffic enforcement, $1.5 million for animal services and $943,456 for facilities services.

Violent crimes saw an increase of four percent since 2021 due to an increase in reported rapes by 73 percent and robberies by 16 percent.

The average number of reported rapes between 2012 and 2021 was 22 in Roseville and in 38 rapes were reported in 2022.

One-hundred robberies were reported in Roseville in 2022 which is 24 more than in 2021 and 14 more than the 10-year average of 86.

Homicides changed zero percent with two being reported in 2022, matching 2021 and the 10-year average.

The only property crime to not drop was arson with a 37% increase compared to the 10-year average. The 10-year average is 19 and 26 arsons were reported in 2022.

The department’s social services team received more than 2,600 calls for service related to homelessness.

Roseville has a homeless population of 323 people. Placer County’s total homeless population is 750 people, according to the city and county’s respective point-in-time counts.

The police department is expecting to receive a new armored vehicle on July 1 to replace the one that has been used by Roseville-Rocklin SWAT for 15 years.

“As our city grows, we’re committed to working together to strengthen our police-community connections,” Roseville Chief of Police Troy Bergstrom wrote in the report. “We recognize this relationship is our best tool in keeping Roseville safe, and we can only do it with your support.”