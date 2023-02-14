(KTXL) — As police-involved shootings and use of force by police are under scrutiny across the country, the City of Roseville reported zero police shootings and less than 0.1% of incidents involved the use of force.

The police department released its 2022 Summary Report on Monday and said that its officers were dispatched to 67,509 incidents, 7,298 of which were traffic stops.

Of those several thousand incidents, 53, or 0.07 percent, resulted in some degree of use of force, according to the police department.

Of those 53 use of force reports:

– 46 occurred while trying to arrest someone

– 16 resulted in no injury or a complaint of pain

– 31 resulted in minor to moderate injury

– 1 resulted in serious injury

The department also reported that not one incident involved an officer shooting a civilian or a civilian shooting an officer.

Three complaints were filed against Roseville officers. According to the police, one complaint was sustained, one was exonerated and the final one was unfounded. No racial and/or identifying complaints were made against an officer.