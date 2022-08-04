ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — While conducting a search of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday the Roseville Police Department said that officers discovered fentanyl and other drugs on one of the suspects.

Officers said they located a stolen vehicle on Industrial Road near Galilee Road that they had been searching for and found two men inside of the vehicle.

Derik R. Juanitas, 37, of Sacramento and Troy C. Tucker, 32, of Crescent City were found to be in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Police said that both men are now facing charges for possession of stolen property, possession of controlled substances, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.