ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public to help in identifying a person who was seen, through video surveillance, stealing packages from people’s doorsteps.

Police said the theft occurred at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Antelope Creek. The suspect is also believed to have been following Amazon delivery trucks.

Courtesy of the Roseville Police Department

The suspect is believed by police to be driving a newer Mercedes SUV.