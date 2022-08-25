ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Since early July the Roseville Police Department has been sharing the effort of it’s traffic unit to reduce speeding and other poor driving habits throughout the city.

The traffic unit is made up of six officers and one sergeant, according to the police department, with their main duties being; investigating fatal or major injury accidents, hit and run investigations, traffic control for special events such as funerals and parades and traffic enforcement.

The unit reported issuing 350 citations in July, according to police, with the top three violations being speeding, distracted driving and red light violations.

Police said that the unit wrote 163 speeding citations with the average violator driving 15 to 20 mph over the posted speed limit.

Courtesy of the Roseville Police Department

Cell phone violations were the leading cause of the 138 issued distracted driving citations, according to police and more than 20 red light violations were written, mainly in the area around the Roseville Costco.

“The most frequent reason given today for running this red light was…”I was just following the car in front of me.” Pro tip – along with not hitting the car in front of you, also check that traffic light,” the police department wrote in a social media post.

On July 28, the police department shared on social media that in the course of a week the unit made over 100 traffic stops across the city with the leading cause being speeding.

Courtesy of the Roseville Police Department

The speeding trend has not slowed down going into August as the unit has already issued at least 40 citations for the violations, according to the police department.

On August 4, the police department shared that while monitoring traffic along Baseline Road they recorded a driver traveling at 78 mph, which is 23 mph over the posted speed limit of 55 mph.

The unit issued 20 more citations on the week of Aug. 14, according to the police department, as officers monitored Foothills Boulevard near Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

Courtesy of the Roseville Police Department

Officers said that speed trailers are a big tool in helping them find areas where people are speeding the most.

“The speed trailer not only shows your current speed but also records the speeds of all cars. This provides us very helpful data to understand the severity of the speeding problem in an area. Additionally, we can see the times and days when most speeding violations occur,” the police department shared in a Facebook post.



Again the leading violation was speeding with the highest recorded speed being 74 mph, according to police, which is 29 mph over the posted speed limit of 45 mph along Foothills Boulevard.

Throughout the police department’s social media messages is a request to the community to slow down.