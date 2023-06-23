(KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department released a series of body camera footage and audio files that were recorded during the April 6 Mahany Park shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

The videos show the Roseville officers that responded to the call and not the California Highway Patrol Officers that initially attempted to serve a warrant to Eric J. Abril, 35, of Roseville.

Roseville officers and other agencies responded to the park at around 12:30 p.m. when a call came over their radios of a CHP officer being shot near the park.

Abril was fleeing from the CHP officers when he fired at them and shot one. He then took to people hostage that were inside the park.

The hostages were James MacEgan of Roseville and his spouce. Both of the hostages were shot by Abril and MacEgan was later pronounced dead.

Law enforcement was able to hit Abril with gunfire and brought him into custody.

The Body Camera Footage

The first video shows at least seven Roseville officers, armed with rifles, taking tactical positions as they attempt to locate Abril across a section of the park.

Two officers take cover behind a pile of dirt, two others lay prone at the end of a police pickup truck and two more are seen taking cover behind several large dumpsters.

The second video shows an officer at a different location in the park as they take one shot in the direction of Abril.

The third video returns to the location in the first video and shows an officer take around three shots with his rifle after exiting his patrol vehicle.

The officer then runs to cardboard disposal dumpsters as he informs other responding officers that he fired his rifle.

The fourth and final video shows an officer at the same location as the officer seen in the second video.

The officer goes to rear of his patrol vehicle and retrieves a case which contains a Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

The officer then begins unloading and preparing the drone for deployment.