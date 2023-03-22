(KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to the police department, Tanner Tripp was last seen on Wednesday morning around 7:30 a.m. He was last seen wearing black jeans and black and white shoes.

— Video Above: Sacramento Weather Forecast

Roseville Police Department

Police said that he did not show up to school Wednesday morning and that he typically rides his red bike with a blue helmet to school in the morning.

Anyone with information regarding Tanner’s whereabouts should call the Roseville Police Department at 916-774-5000.