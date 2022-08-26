ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Roseville held its State of the City on Friday, where it honored the late Marine Sergeant Nicole Gee on the one-year anniversary of her death in a Kabul attack that also took the lives of several other American military members.

“We chose August 26th as the State of the City address before we realized the significance of its date, Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi said during her State of the City speech. “One year ago today, Nicole Gee, a 23-year-old sergeant in the Marine Corps and graduate of Roseville’s own Oakmont High School, was one of 13 killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan, as she evacuated families at the airport in Kabul.”

The State of the City was held at Roseville’s newest high school, West Park High School.

In attendance at the address was a Marine Corps Color Guard. The family of a fellow fallen Marine, Corporal Gurpreet Sigh, led the plead of allegiance.

“Sergeant Gee and Corporal Singh made the world better. It is in their honor that I dedicate the 2022 State of the City speech for the City of Roseville,” Bernasconi continued.

On Sep. 20, 2021 a memorial was held in Roseville at Bayside Church Adventure Campus where hundreds of mourners attended.

“She was brilliant, she was bold and she was brave,” Marine Sgt. Mallory Harrison said during the memorial. “She was my person, a Marine’s Marine. To the core of her existence, she loved anyone and everyone she loved.”

In honor of Gee her former high school, Oakmont High School, created the Sgt. Nicole Gee Memorial Scholarship.

“This scholarship will be awarded to a senior at Oakmont that will be enlisting in any branch of the military,” the Roseville Police Department said in a social media post. “Their hope is that the scholarship money can help that student with expenses to travel home and see their family.”