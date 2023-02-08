(KTXL) — A shooting in Roseville on Tuesday evening has the Roseville Police Department looking for potential leads, according to a post from the police department.

A 6:15 p.m., a call came into police of a shooting in the area of 4th Street and C Street in the Thieles Manor area.

When officers arrived in the neighborhood they confirmed that shooting did occur and that there were no reported injuries.

Officers are said to be investigating the cause of the shooting and looking for potential witnesses.