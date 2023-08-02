(FOX40.COM) — A Roseville man was arrested after he stabbed two people in the city, one with a knife and the other with a stick, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Jarael Sexton, 30, was booked into a jail in Placer County on Tuesday night after he committed the crime near the area of Church Street and north Grant Street.

Officers were called in response to a stabbing in the area that reportedly started because of an argument between local associates.

While treating Sexton’s first stab victim, officers noticed him running away from the scene.

Once they detained Sexton, officers said they also noticed a second victim nearby who was stabbed in the eye by the suspect with a stick.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition, police said.

Sexton was also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries prior to his booking.