(FOX40.COM) — Placer County residents: Start your engines! Prepare for explosive turns, air jumps, and high-level competition at the BMX Northern California State Finals.

The event will be held at Oak Creek BMX on Sunday in Roseville. Spectators can attend for free and witness more than 1,000 racers from all age groups and skill levels compete against each other.

•Video Above: Kicking off Friday morning football at Roseville High

The races will begin at 9 a.m., with the championship races held in the mid-afternoon, according to Placer Valley Tourism, which is a non-profit organization that provides grants to assist significant tourism-generating events, according to their website.

Jim Nelson, a resident of Sacramento and nationally ranked BMX racer who trains at Oak Creek BMX said, “It’s the nicest track of them all.”

“It’s technical, but fast,” he added.

Oak Creek BMX co-operator Nathan Johanson said the track hosts many nationally ranked riders, adding that Roseville is a “hotbed” for BMX racing.

“Roseville has a storied history,” he said. “It’s a legendary BMX track. And it’s still making history.”

According to a press release, the race is expected to generate about $1 million for the Placer Valley economy.

Food booths and other vendors will also be present at the affair. Some racers will even camp at Oak Creek before the event begins.

Kim Summers, CEO of Placer Valley Tourism and @theGrounds, said, “BMX racing is such an exciting sport for racers and the fans, and another example of the diversity of major sports events possible in the community.”