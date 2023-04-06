(KTXL) — Roseville Transit said its commuter routes that go to Mahany Park will be temporarily adjusted due to the shooting that happened on Thursday.

The routes that go to the ride lot and the park will be changed for Friday.

Those routes will instead be stopping at Woodcreek High School.

The service operates Monday through Friday during the hours of 5 to 9 a.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

According to Roseville Police, the Mahany Park softball fields, baseball fields and dog park will be closed Friday. Roseville day camps, however, will be open Friday.