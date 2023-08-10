Westbrook Elementary School in Roseville celebrated their grand opening on the first day of school, Thursday.

(FOX40.COM) –Roseville City School District’s (RCSD) newest elementary school, Westbrook, opened its doors to students for the first time Thursday.

Nearly 525 transitional kindergarten through 5th-grade students were welcomed on the first day of school with a red carpet, balloons, and performances.

“For the new campus it’s been such a godsend from having to drive a little bit further to now having a closer school,” said the parent of a 5th-grader in attendance at Westbrook’s grand opening. “We’re very excited to have it in the community.”

The development of Westbrook Elementary School comes almost three years after the grand opening of West Park High School which opened in Roseville in August of 2020.

Some assistance in the grand opening celebration was provided by the West Park High School band, cheer, football and student government students.

West Brook Elementary School is located at 4501 Solaire Drive, Roseville. More information about the school can be found at westbrook.rcsdk8.org or by calling (916) 771-1910.