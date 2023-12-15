(FOX40.COM) — The City of Roseville is welcoming its first ever semi-professional women’s soccer team with the announcement of the Women’s Premiere Soccer League expansion team Iron Rose FC.

The Women’s Premiere Soccer League is the highest level for semi-pro women’s soccer in the United States and is positioned directly below the National Women’s Soccer League.

According to the league, 109 women drafted into the NWSL over the last five years were former players in the WPSL and 40% of players who made NWSL preseason rosters played in WPSL.

Iron Rose FC will be one of seven expansion teams coming to the WPSL in 2024 and the third WPSL team located in the Sacramento region.

“Our community has long been proud to be the home of Olympians, Super Bowl, and World Series winners, Roseville Mayor Bruce Houdesheldt writes. “This is the kind of activity that we were hoping to attract, and I know the athletes and fans will find a warm welcome here.”

As the spring 2024 season approaches the Roseville Soccer Club will be designated the Iron Rose Development Academy and will be looking to bring on local talent for the team.

According to the club, 50% of their membership are women and believes the Sacramento region is the best place to continue the growth in semi-pro and professional women’s soccer across the country.

“An incredible moment for our club, our city, and all of Northern California,” Roseville Soccer President Kevin Stringer writes. “There is so much passion for soccer in Placer County and now we will be able to play for, root for, and support our hometown team. From the youngest U5 ages to semi-pro, our club now has it all. There has never been a greater time to be part of Roseville Soccer.”

The Iron Rose name was chosen to honor both Roseville’s origins as a railroad town and the city’s name and beauty.

According to the WPSL, the team will be operated by four managing owners, Peter J Wilt, Michael Hitchcock, Chris Knowlton and Evin Nadander.

“We are proud and excited to be partnered with one of the largest youth clubs in the country that shares our vision in growing the beautiful game,” Nadaner said. “These initiatives will provide aspiring soccer players with top-notch training and mentorship [to create] a pipeline for local talent to shine on the national stage.”