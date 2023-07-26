Will drinking beer before liquor actually make you feel sicker? (Getty)

(KTXL) — Roseville’s The Monk’s Cellar was named the California State Fair Brewery of the Year.

Monk’s took home gold in the Belgian-Style Witbier category with their ‘Biere Blanche’, gold in the Classic Saison category with ‘Mates in Belgium’, gold in the Specialty Saison category with their Cellmates brew and silver in the Dark European Lager with their ‘May the Schwarz Bier With You’.

The popular public house has a different atmosphere to it than most other breweries in Placer County and the surrounding region.

Its historic brick walls, accented with dark wood pillars, and a copper and leather bar take you to a place and time rarely experienced in the Sacramento area.

The long communal tables, comfy lounge area, welcoming bar and absence of televisions provide the true feeling of a European-style pub.

One of the most unique things about Monk’s, relative to many other local California breweries, is the vast selection of beers beyond IPAs, Double IPAs, Triple IPAs, Hazy IPAs and so on.

During the 2022 California State Fair, Monk’s placed third for Brewery of the Year after taking home two golds, one silver, and one bronze.