(KTXL) — An El Dorado Hills resident was arrested after robbing a bank in Roseville Tuesday, the Roseville Police Department said.

According to police, the suspect walked into a bank on Galleria Boulevard and handed a note to the teller demanding cash.

Police said after the man was given the money, he “calmly exited” and drove away.

According to police, detectives believe the theft was connected to similar robberies that had happened in Folsom, Citrus Heights and Auburn.

Police said detectives were able to identify the suspect and arrested him Thursday at his home in El Dorado Hills.