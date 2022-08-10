ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said officers arrested a Sacramento man as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 5.

The robbery happened in the parking lot of a grocery store on Sunrise Avenue, near Cirby Way. Police said two men pushed a homeless woman to the ground and took her belongings.

They then left the parking lot in a small, white sedan. According to police, they found the vehicle using their “license plate reading technology.” Officers found the car near Douglas Boulevard and Interstate 80.

When they approached the car, police said only the driver was in the car. He was identified as 37-year-old Sean John. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Police said John told them where the woman’s belongings were left. He was then booked into the South Placer Jail.

The other person has not yet been found. He is described as a man 6 feet tall with blonde hair, wearing a blue shirt.