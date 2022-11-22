ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was banned from youth sports after tackling a referee at a Roseville soccer game.

According to the sheriff’s department, Vincente Robles Jr., 35, tackled a referee at a soccer game in Roseville on Oct. 30, 2021.

The sheriff’s department said that Robles Jr. was sentenced to “one year of formal probation, with 30 days in jail that can be served on alternative sentencing,” along with being ordered to attend anger management courses and pay for any wages the victim lost.

Robles Jr. was also banned from attending any youth events while awaiting the results of the case and will still remain banned for another six months.

Robles Jr. has been issued a no-contact order and must be at least 120 yards from the victim at all times for a year.