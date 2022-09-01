ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, will return to the Placer County Superior Court on Thursday for sentencing and is facing up to 17 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and selling fentanyl.

On July 13, Bordner plead no contest to involuntary manslaughter and selling fentanyl to Rocklin teen Zachary Didier who overdosed and died in December 2020.

“Since that tragic day that we lost our beloved son, I have felt nothing but compassion and support from the investigators and prosecutors on Zach’s case,” Laura Didier, the mother of Zachary, said in a Facebook post that was shared by the District Attorney.

Bordner is scheduled to appear in the Placer County Superior Court, Department 44 at 8:30 a.m.