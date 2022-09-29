ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department.

At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way.

The stolen Hyundai Elantra was spotted on Foothills Boulevard near Cirby Way by an officer, who attempted to initiate a traffic stop, according to police.

Police said the driver fled and began driving recklessly along Walegra Road in Sacramento County and then into the Fiddyment Farms area in Placer County.

CHP aircraft and Sacramento Sheriff’s Department deputies assisted in the chase before the driver ditched the vehicle near Porch Swing Drive and Ella Court, according to police.

A K9 deputy then located and detained two 16-year-old males from Sacramento, who were found in a backyard, according to police.

Both teens were arrested, booked into the South Placer County Jail, and are facing felony charges for vehicle theft, evading officers and conspiracy.