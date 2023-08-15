(FOX40.COM) — Two Sacramento women were arrested in Roseville on July 18 in connection to a robbery in which products worth more than $37,000 were stolen from a Roseville retailer, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The two 18-year-old suspects are believed to be involved in a July 11 robbery of a Roseville store on Roseville Parkway where more than 100 pairs of designer sunglasses were stolen.

Police told FOX40.com that a third female involved in the robbery is not being charged as an accomplice or suspect

Police told FOX40.com that the retailer provided detectives with images and detailed information about each pair of glasses that were stolen.

Several days after the robbery law enforcement located sunglasses on a re-sale website that matched the description of the stolen sunglasses and that still had the tags on them.

After confirming with the retailer that they were the same sunglasses, law enforcement located the stolen items and found they were still in the possession of the suspects.

When the two women were located, law enforcement also found a number of other reported stolen items and were able to track them back to the retailer and confirm they were the stolen items, police told FOX40.com