ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Santa is visiting neighborhoods in Roseville on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings from Dec. 6 to Dec. 15.

He’ll be touring neighborhoods starting at 6 p.m. each night and each route is anticipated to run from 1 to 1.5 hours.

Here are the neighborhoods Santa will be visiting in Roseville, according to the city:

Tuesday, Dec. 6 — Blue Oaks and Maidu/South Cirby neighborhoods

Wednesday, Dec. 7 — Highland Reserve and Fiddyment Farms

Thursday, Dec. 8 — Roseville Heights/Los Cerritos and Woodcreek Oaks neighborhoods

Tuesday, Dec. 13 — Folsom Road/Cherry Glen and Foothills/Junction neighborhoods

Wednesday, Dec. 14 — Cirby Side/Cirby Ranch and Stoneridge neighborhoods

Thursday, Dec. 15 — Historic Sierra Vista and Westpark neighborhoods

The above dates are subject to change due to the weather. If there are any changes to the dates, the city asks the public to look for updates from the Roseville Parks, Recreation & Events Facebook page by 5 p.m. on each evening.

When Santa is touring the neighborhoods, city officials said he won’t be able to visit with children on a one-on-one basis.

Click here to see a map of Santa’s routes.