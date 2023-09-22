(FOX40.COM) — A single father of six was surprised with a new set of wheels in Roseville on Thursday.

Isaac Taylor received keys to a newly restored 2019 Hyundai Elantra through the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program.

“I can’t even put it into words right now, I’m blessed,” Taylor told FOX40.com.

Travelers Insurance donated the car and technicians at Caliber Collision in Roseville volunteered their time to refurbished the vehicle. The Hyundai also came with car seats for his youngest kids.

Taylor used a bicycle to commute to his job as a security officer while also juggling the needs of his five daughters and one son, ages 3 to 19. He said he was recently promoted as a supervisor, giving him more responsibilities at his job.

He rode a bike to work for several months after the family’s only vehicle was totaled in an accident.

“This is a miracle for me right now because I actually do more than what I was doing before,” Taylor said. “I can show up to work earlier than when I was showing up. I can go to school because that was something I was putting on the back burner because of my transportation situation. I can pick my kids up.”

Taylor was nominated to receive the vehicle by Family Promise of Sacramento, which aims to help families experiencing homelessness and low-income families achieve independence.

Taylor said he experienced homelessness twice and received helped through a program with Family Promise.

“I’m like this car- I’m refurbished. I’m fully refurbished,” Taylor said. “When I leave out here, I’m completely whole again. I don’t have a want or a need for anything and it’s time for me to give back. That’s what this does for me and my family.”

“I have to find a way to give back to what’s been given freely to me,” Taylor continued. “I’m already a giver. I love giving, so this is an opportunity.”