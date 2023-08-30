(FOX40.COM) — A man died in Roseville Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle while he was riding a skateboard, according to the Roseville Police Department.

According to police, the 32-year-old man was riding a skateboard in the area of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Roseville Parkway at around 9:14 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle.

The driver remained in the area following the collision and the man was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Police said that the driver was not driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the crash.

On Wednesday, the Roseville Police Department shared that the man died of his injuries while at the hospital.