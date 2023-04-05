(KTXL) — Sprouts Farmers Market is closing its store in Roseville at the end of April.

The grocery chain announced on its website that the store in the Stanford Ranch Shopping Center, northwest of Highway 65 and Stanford Ranch Road, will close on Sunday, April 30.

Other Sprouts stores in the area include one at 115 Ferrari Ranch Road, in Lincoln, and another location at 7905 Greenback Lane, in Citrus Heights.

The Sprouts Farmers Market chain of stores specializes in organic and natural foods, and has hundreds of locations across the United States.