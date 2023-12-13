(FOX40.COM) — Two people have been arrested after allegedly committing grand theft at a Target before leading officers on a vehicle pursuit, according to Roseville Police.

Just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Roseville PD said it responded to a Target for a grand theft that was in progress.

•Video Above: Police standoff occurs in Roseville neighborhood

Upon their arrival, officers said they attempted to stop the alleged thieves by conducting a “vehicle enforcement stop,” but the suspects did not yield.

A pursuit began, which resulted in a “minor injury collision” on Highway 65. During the crash, the suspects vehicle caught fire, police said.

“Thankfully, no citizens, officers or the suspects were seriously injured during the incident,” Roseville PD said.

Police added that the two people involved have been arrested for numerous charges and will be booked into the Placer County Jail.