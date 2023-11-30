(FOX40.COM) — Nearly a week after an unknown number of armed robbers targeted people in the parking lot of Westfield at Galleria on two separate occasions within two days, three people with guns were arrested outside the shopping mall.

•Video Above: Two armed robberies at Roseville Galleria under investigation

On Nov. 26 officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the Galleria Mall. Three suspects were arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearms and narcotics, and various other charges.

In response to the robberies Roseville Police Department officers said they have additional patrol units assigned to the area.

FOX40.com asked Roseville PD if there was a suspected connection between the robberies and the recent arrests, but there has not been a confirmation.