(KTXL) — According to the California Highway Patrol Auburn station, three 21-year-old men from Roseville were killed in a solo-vehicle collision in unincorporated placer county on Sunday morning.

When officers arrived at the crash area along Vineyard Road, just west of Cook Riolo Road, they found a 2008 BMW that had overturned several times.

Investigators believe that the BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed and left the roadway where it crashed into a power pole.

The collision caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which then overturned several times before coming to rest south of the roadway.

Personnel from Placer County Fire found all three occupants unresponsive and found they had all died of injuries.

Law enforcement have not determined if drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the crash, but will be carrying out a toxicology report.