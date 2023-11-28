(FOX40.COM) — Want to support those in need and increase your water use efficiency this holiday season? The City of Roseville’s ‘Succulents for Soups’ could be worth checking out.

Starting on Tuesday, the City of Roseville, St. Vincent de Paul Society and Green Acres are partnering to collect canned food in exchange for one free succulent.

All of the donated food will be given to St. Vincent de Paul Roseville location and Green Acres will be providing the succulents.

Donations can be made at the Roseville Utility Exploration Center at 1501 Pleasant Grove from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Tuesday through Dec. 9.

Donations will not be accepted on Dec. 3 or Dec. 4, according to the city.