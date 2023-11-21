(FOX40.COM) — An unknown number of armed robbers are wanted by the Roseville Police Department after they targeted shoppers at the Galleria Mall on two separate occasions within two days.

“We have responded to two separate robbery incidents at the Galleria Mall, involving armed suspects. The possible connection between these incidents is being investigated,” said the Roseville Police Department. “In both instances, the victims were approached in parking areas, and high-value items were targeted.”

Police say the robberies happened within the last two days but have not released the exact times and dates.

“In the coming weeks, we will significantly increase our presence and enforcement efforts in and around the Galleria Mall,” said the Roseville Police Department. “This increase in police presence is part of our proactive approach to ensure a secure shopping environment during the holiday season.”

The Roseville Police Department advises the community to be aware of their surroundings while shopping and offers some tips to stay safe:

•Be vigilant and report any suspicious activities immediately to mall security or the police.

•Avoid displaying high-value items unnecessarily.

•Park in well-lit and populated areas.

•Be a good witness: Try to remember details about suspicious persons or vehicles and report them to the police.