(FOX40.COM) — Multiple units from the Roseville Fire Department as well as several surrounding emergency response agencies worked to knock down a two-alarm house fire in Roseville on Sunday, according to the fire department.

The first crews arrived on scene at 10:28 p.m. to a home in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood that was engulfed in flames.

The fire had spread throughout much of the two story home, into the garage and main living area of the home, according to the fire department.

All residents were outside of the home when fire crews first arrived.

It was at 10:37 p.m., that the fire was elevated to a second alarm to bring additional crews from the Roseville Fire Department and surrounding agencies to the scene.

After a nearly hour-and-thirty minute fire attack crews were able to get the fire under control by 11:47 p.m. and remained on scene to further secure the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

When the fire was over there were six Roseville Fire engines, two Roseville Fire trucks, one Rocklin Fire Department truck, one CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit truck and one breathing support unit at the scene.

Other personnel from the Roseville Police Department, AMR and public utility agencies were also on scene.