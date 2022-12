ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday an Uber driver was assaulted by six people who were in his vehicle in the 3900 block of Douglas Boulevard, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The police department said that when officers arrived on the scene they searched the area, however, were unable to locate any suspects.

The Uber driver was assessed by medical personnel on the scene. He decided to seek further medical care on his own.

Police said that it is unknown why the assault occurred.