ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man with a history of road rage and attacking someone after following them to their home was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office said.

The DA said 43-year-old Zubin Bogdanoff repeatedly crashed into the back of two separate cars that had to slow down while driving on one-way roads in the Roseville area. Both drivers in the October 2021 incidents were described as being “completely surprised” when their cars were hit.

According to the DA, Bogdanoff victimized another driver in 2012. He was reportedly driving in Rocklin when he came across someone who was “driving too slow.” Bogdanoff followed the elderly man home and confronted him in the home’s garage.

Prior to attacking him, Bogdanoff called 911 himself to report the elderly man for allegedly driving too slow. The man’s cries for help were heard on the same 911 call, the DA said.

According to the DA, Bogdanoff told the 911 operator, “Never mind. Looks like it’s taken care of” after kicking and stomping on the man. The man was left with a traumatic brain injury and life-lasting impairments.

Bogdanoff was out on parole, after serving nine years in prison for that attack, when he crashed into the vehicles in Roseville.

The heavy sentence was given in part because Bogdanoff “indicated that he does not think he has done anything wrong and that he is ‘innocent and should not be in custody.’” He was also eligible for sentencing under the three strikes law.