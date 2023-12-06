(FOX40.COM) — Two people were arrested in Roseville on Monday after they were found with several stolen items from a sporting goods store in the city, according to the Roseville Police Department.

An officer in plain clothing was in a parking near the intersection of Five Star Boulevard and Galleria Boulevard when they noticed two people run out of a nearby sporting goods store with stolen items.

The suspects fled from the store in a vehicle at a high rate of speed and the officer entered an unmarked police car and followed the suspect vehicle.

While following the vehicle, the officer directed a marked Roseville Police vehicle to pull over the two suspects.

During the stop, the officers located over $1,100 in stolen items and arrested both suspects.

The Roseville Police Department said this was a part of ‘Operation Grinch’ and they will “continue to be out protecting our businesses and community throughout the holiday season.”