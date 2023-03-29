(KTXL) — On Tuesday, a life sentence without the possibility of parole was given to the man who shot and killed another man in a Roseville hotel in 2020, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

Anders Johanson-Fulilangi, 29, of Utah was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and other related charges in August 2020.

Johanson-Fulilangi and Michael Fotofili, 37, of Sacramento used fellow conspirator Angelica Garcia, 35, of Citrus Heights to lure the victim into a hotel room where Johanson-Fulilangi came out of the bathroom with a gun.

The victim was then shot 17 twelve times, robbed and left dead in the hallway of the hotel.

Johanson-Fulilangi was also given an additional “consecutive indeterminate” sentence of 31 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

Garcia and Fotofili are serving a collective sentence of 30 years in the CDCR.

“This successful prosecution would not have been possible without the tireless work of the Roseville Police Department. This case was exceptionally callous, calculated and violent,” said Deputy District Attorney Devan Portillo.