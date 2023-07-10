(KTXL) — Law enforcement officials from Roseville Police, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies captured Eric Abril, a suspect accused of a shooting that left one man dead and another two people wounded, one day after he escaped from a hospital in Roseville.

Monday afternoon around 12:20 p.m., Abril was spotted and detained in a wooden area near Antelope Creek and Zion Court in Rocklin, officials say.

A FOX40 News team that was following law enforcement as they searched the area recorded the moments when Abril was placed into a sheriff’s office patrol car after being detained.

In the video, Abril is in handcuffs with no shirt on and surrounded by officers.

At a news conference after his detainment, Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said Abril was captured while still wearing his jail-issued boxers and “belly chains” around his waist.

The video also shows Abril with several abrasions on his torso and arms.

Woo said that Abril would receive a checkup at Sutter Roseville Medical Center before being taken to the county jail.

Six deputies will be watching Abril during his checkup at the same hospital he escaped from on Sunday.

Escape from Sutter Roseville Medical Center

The sheriff’s office said Abril was taken to the medical center after a “medical episode” and that he escaped around 3 a.m. Sunday morning after “defeating his restraints.”

A deputy accompanying Abril pursued him before losing him in the hospital parking lot, setting off a manhunt in the Roseville and Rocklin area that involved dozens of officers from various agencies.

Before his escape, Abril had been in custody since early April after a standoff at Mahany Park in Roseville, where he allegedly took a couple hostage as officers from the California Highway Patrol attempted to serve an arrest warrant against him for an earlier crime.

In the standoff, James MacEgan, 72, died. His wife and a CHP officer were injured.