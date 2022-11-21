ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Many stores were damaged after a fire protection system released water on both the first and second stories of the Galleria Mall in Roseville, according to the Roseville Fire Department.

According to the fire department, firefighters arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. and found water flowing from the fire protection system. They eventually brought more firefighters to the scene for more help.

Firefighters said that a construction worker who was working in a vacant suite hit a fire protection system pipe which then caused the system to discharge water.

Before being contained, large amounts of water were discharged from the protection system, according to the fire department.

Water is affecting both the first and second floors near the movie theater. Amazing Alterations, Cotton On Kids, the Lolli & Pops store that is currently under construction, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Hot Topic, Mainland Surf & Skate and Quickly were affected by the water flow. Firefighters are working with management to salvage operations for those businesses while they determine the damage.

The fire department said that Century Roseville 14 and Round 1 are open along with the rest of the mall.

Firefighters, mall management, mall staff and a restoration company are working to mitigate the damage as well as restore the fire protection system.