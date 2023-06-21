(KTXL) — The first West Nile-positive mosquito and dead bird samples were collected in Placer County for 2023, according to the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District.

The samples were collected in the Roseville neighborhood of Westpark, in southwest Placer County.

“Annually, at this time of year, we detect West Nile virus circulating in the mosquito population in the county,” stated Joel Buettner, Placer Mosquito District Manager.

Throughout the summer, the vector control will collect mosquitos weekly to conduct West Nile tests.

West Nile Detection in Nearby Counties

One of the earliest detections of West Nile virus in the Sacramento area was in May when two dead birds found in South Sacramento tested positive for the virus.

The two scrub jays were the first birds of the 2023 season to test positive in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District.

In early June, the first mosquito tested positive for West Nile virus in Sacramento County.

About two weeks later, the first sample of West Nile Virus was found in Yolo County.

In mid-June, Stanislaus County confirmed a mosquito sample tested positive for West Nile virus. At the time it was one of nine counties to find positive West Nile samples.

How to Reduce the Risk of West Nile Virus

“We encourage residents to wear an EPA-registered repellent to protect themselves from mosquito bites while we enhance our surveillance efforts and schedule treatments to help lower the risk of disease transmission to people,” Buettner continued.

Other prevention methods include:

• Dump or drain standing water where mosquitos like to lay their eggs

• Avoid being outdoors at dusk or dawn when West Nile virus-carrying mosquitos are generally most active

• Report neglected swimming pools to your mosquito abatement district

• Use tight-fitting door and window screens to keep mosquitos from entering your home