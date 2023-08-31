(FOX40.COM) — The Roseville Police Department are investing a social media post that threatened a violent at West Park High School on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said that the post said a violent event was going happen at the school at 12:30 p.m.

As a precaution the school has been placed on lockdown and an increased police presence is being added to the campus.

Just before noon, the Roseville Joint Union High School District announced that students are being released from the school.

Police are still looking for the source and originating point of the post.

This is a developing story.