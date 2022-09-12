ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said a West Sacramento man was arrested as a suspect in an attempted robbery over the weekend.

Police said, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a man wearing a ski mask approached someone in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Antelope Creek Drive, near the trail. The suspect, identified by police as 28-year-old Carlos Arreola Muniz, then pointed a gun and demanded the person’s money.

Instead of handing over the money, the victim decided to run away and call 911. Officers reported to the scene, and one of them watched over the area of Antelope Creek Drive at Creekside Ridge Court.

Police said the officer soon spotted a man run to a parked car and throw a bag into the car’s trunk. The officer reportedly noticed the man was also heavily sweating and matched the description of the suspect.

The suspect drove away, but he was stopped not long after. Police said officers then searched the car and found a ski mask and a loaded gun.

Muniz was arrested on suspicion of robbery and other charges.

Roseville police said it’s advised people not resist robbers. Instead, victims should try to take note of as many identifying details as possible to help officers make an arrest.

That includes trying to remember details of a getaway car. Police said even a partial plate number could help them.