(KTXL) — All proceeds made Saturday at a local tattoo shop will be donated to charity.

Wild Bill’s Tattoo is holding the 20th edition of its Tattoo-A-Thon fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at its shop at 115 Lincoln Street in Roseville. Since starting the fundraiser, the tattoo shop has raised over $276,000 for the hospital.

“Wild Bill and his talented group of artists have given so much over the years to the kids at UC Davis Children’s Hospital,” said Michelle Tafoya, senior director of development at UC Davis Children’s Hospital, on the hospital’s website. “Their donations make a real impact in helping families in our region and beyond. We are grateful for their continued partnership.”

At the last Tattoo-A-Thon, the shop raised $25,000 and tattooed over 150 people. Shop owner Bill Hill said there will be 21 workstations set up with 34 volunteered tattooists signed up to work.

Due to the shop’s charitable contribution to the hospital, a room in the UC Davis Pediatric and Cardiac Intensive Care Unit was named after Hill for his contributions. Hill and his artists are also recognized for their contributions on the donor wall at the entrance of the Pediatric and Cardiac ICU.

People can email the shop the design of the tattoo they want at bill@wild-bills.com or call for an appointment at 916-783-9090.