SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Roxy Restaurant and Bar in Sacramento announced it has closed after over 15 years and will sell all items in the restaurant until Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the lease on the Arden Arcade location has expired and the restaurant had its last day in operation Easter Sunday.

While they are currently shut down for food or drink, the restaurant said it will be open from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday selling all their inventory within the restaurant.