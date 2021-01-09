‘Running out of room’: COVID-19 puts strain on San Joaquin County funeral homes

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Rows of headstones sprinkled with flowers and mementos line the green lawns of a Lodi cemetery that’s seen more visitors than ever.

“We’ve seen a surge. We’ve seen an uptick in our business through 2020, where we’ve served probably 200 families more this last year than we did the previous year,” said Walt Scheffer, president of Chrokee Memorial Park and Funeral Home.

Scheffer added that the current coronavirus surge and rising number of deaths are taking their toll on the industry charged with laying the dead to rest.

“This recent surge has stretched people to their capacity. People are running out of room,” he told FOX40.

He said they have had to create more storage space at their facilities to accommodate more bodies.

“If we get 20 deaths over the weekend, we’d be at capacity,” he said. “We’d be in trouble.”

Scheffer said the problem is a backlog created by the growing death toll, which is at 712 deaths. The county has recorded 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.

“Everybody’s busy, and so, it’s just slowed down. Doctors are signing more death certificates; public health is filing more death certificates and permits. The sheriff’s office is behind in issuing death certificates,” he explained.

In turn, that trickles down to the funeral homes that are having to hold bodies longer than usual.

“Families aren’t able to say goodbye in the hospitals, and so now, they’re turning to saying goodbye here at the funeral homes. And so we’re doing everything we can to make that happen,” Scheffer said. “Yet, we have to kind of spread it out because we have so many families wanting to do.”

He told FOX40 that funeral homes in San Joaquin County are working together to serve families in hopes of avoiding the dire situation playing out in Los Angeles, where bodies are having to be kept in refrigerator trucks.

But with a post-New Year’s surge looming, what’s in store for funeral homes remains uncertain.

Scheffer continued, “We think we have it handled. We feel confident that we do. But we don’t know. We don’t know.”

So far, funeral homes haven’t reported having to turn anyone away, and they’re hoping it won’t get to that point.