SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Fire Department responded to a fire in a building that was under construction in downtown Sacramento early Monday morning.

The building is located on 12th Street and Tomato Alley, about 10 blocks south of the capital.

Firefighters said that the building being under construction made it difficult for crews to enter.

Police at the scene put a woman into the back of a police car but it’s unclear if it was related to the fire.