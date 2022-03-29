SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District teamed up with a safety technology company called Bus Patrol to see if they could track what bus operators say they see all the time: drivers ignoring all existing measures meant to keep kids safe when they walk to or leave their ride.

Dennis Frazier spent 27 years behind the wheel of a school bus and said he sees the problem all the time.

“People cut you off every day. When you leave out here in the morning, you expect five people to cut you off. If you get less than that, that’s great,” Frazier said. “If it’s a rainy day, you know that people are still driving fast and you have to be extra careful so you have to compensate for them not slowing down. And it’s a hassle.”

The CEO of Bus Patrol said the latest trials in California and Florida run neck and neck for the number of stop-arm violations, equaling to about 1.3 per busy day. The total was 387 for the Sacramento test period.

According to the CEO, the nature of the violations is a cultural one.

“If this was an accident or people were distracted when they would get close to the bus then you would expect to see, ‘Oh, there’s the bus.’ And then you would see brake lights. But you don’t see that at all. What it really points to is that people are disrespecting the school bus and prioritizing where they need to go ahead of child safety,” said CEO Jean Souliere.

Bus Patrol is pushing an Assembly member’s bill to implement a stop-arm enforcement system like theirs.

Managers said getting repeatedly cited and fined would condition all drivers to react the way they do when they see a California Highway Patrol cruiser on the interstate.