SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A house fire officials believe was started by a cigarette has displaced two people in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire began just before 5:30 a.m. on Marysville Boulevard, near Dry Creek Road.

“The fire is believed to have been started by a cigarette left burning in a bedroom,” Sac Fire reported in a tweet.

Officials said no one was injured in the fire.

