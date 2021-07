SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department is battling a house fire in South Sacramento near 47th Avenue.

Sac Fire said the fire is located at a two-story home on Burns Way.

It is “well involved,” crews said.

Officials said seven people have been displaced.

Road closures are in place near the fire.

Incident info: 2-story house fire, well involved. 6300 Block of Burns Way. pic.twitter.com/MxQFofaXsU — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 29, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.