Sac Fire: Fire along Business 80 caused by man heating pizza with burning napkins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Fire Department crews responded to a grass fire along Business Interstate 80 in Sutter’s Landing Regional Park early Tuesday.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. and burned about half an acre, Sac Fire said.

The flames and smoke were visible from the freeway, and traffic was briefly impacted.

The fire was started by an unhoused man who attempted to heat up pizza with burning napkins, Sac Fire said. The man told officials he thought he made a nice clearing, but a napkin blew away and landed in the brush.

The Sacramento Police Department detained the man for an unrelated felony warrant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.