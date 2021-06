SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were injured in a collision on Highway 50 near Stockton Boulevard Monday morning, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

A large box truck overturned on westbound Highway 50.

Sacramento Fire Capt. Keith Wade told FOX40 that a private ambulance was also involved in the collision.

It is unknown if there was a patient inside the ambulance.

