Sac Fire: Family in nearby home displaced after two-alarm fire at autobody shop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A family in a neighboring home has been displaced after a two-alarm fire at an autobody shop in Sacramento, the Sacramento Fire Department said.
Sac Fire tweeted about the fire near Franklin Boulevard and 23rd Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday.
Crews responded to a “single-story commercial building with flames through the roof.”
No injuries were reported, Sac Fire said.
At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
