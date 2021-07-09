Sac Fire: Family in nearby home displaced after two-alarm fire at autobody shop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A family in a neighboring home has been displaced after a two-alarm fire at an autobody shop in Sacramento, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Sac Fire tweeted about the fire near Franklin Boulevard and 23rd Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Crews responded to a “single-story commercial building with flames through the roof.”

No injuries were reported, Sac Fire said.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Incident final: Fire at Pro Audio on Franklin Blvd / 23rd Ave has been extinguished and no injuries reported. A family is displaced from a neighboring home due to fire damage. This incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/NJmMvKmZta — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 9, 2021

