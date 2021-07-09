Sac Fire: Family in nearby home displaced after two-alarm fire at autobody shop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A family in a neighboring home has been displaced after a two-alarm fire at an autobody shop in Sacramento, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Sac Fire tweeted about the fire near Franklin Boulevard and 23rd Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Crews responded to a “single-story commercial building with flames through the roof.” 

No injuries were reported, Sac Fire said.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

